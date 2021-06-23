Take A Peek Inside BC’s First Ever Wine Village And What To Expect

The District Wine Village in Oliver, B.C. had their soft launch opening this past week.

However, the area is already becoming a South Okanagan tourist destination, allowing for people to check out 16 facilities in one beautiful location.

With the official opening date set for Monday, June 28, we couldn’t wait until then to see what this place has to offer.

Here is What To Expect

Visitors will have the opportunity to try multiple wineries and breweries in one location with on-site restaurants and outdoor patio seating. Where the large outdoor space ensures that you can leisurely sip your wine with friends, while following public health orders.

As it is home to multiple facilities, a variety of different flights of craft beers and wines you can try out. Therefore making sure that everyone can get something they like.

On occasion, there are also live performances to enjoy and wine-making workshops available.

A Peak Inside

District Wine Village

Where: 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver

Hours: Open daily from 11AM – 7PM

