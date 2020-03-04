This Popular Vancouver Ice Cream Shop Has Reopened Its Doors

Meagan Gill | March 4, 2020
Food
Innocent Ice Cream
Photo: Innocent Ice Cream

It’s back! The popular Innocent Ice Cream has finally reopened its doors, just in time for the spring and summer seasons.

The popular shop is known for its all-natural ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours.

They include: oatmeal cookies & caramel apple, strawberry shortcake, s’mores, cherry bomb, peanut butter cup, salty peanut, sweet tea, double chocolate cookies and mint (and much more).

They also have ice cream cakes and a selection of drinks. Try their espresso beverages, matcha affogato or soda floats topped off with your choice of ice cream.

Innocent Ice Cream

Where: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

