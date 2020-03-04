It’s back! The popular Innocent Ice Cream has finally reopened its doors, just in time for the spring and summer seasons.

The popular shop is known for its all-natural ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours.

They include: oatmeal cookies & caramel apple, strawberry shortcake, s’mores, cherry bomb, peanut butter cup, salty peanut, sweet tea, double chocolate cookies and mint (and much more).

They also have ice cream cakes and a selection of drinks. Try their espresso beverages, matcha affogato or soda floats topped off with your choice of ice cream.

Innocent Ice Cream

Where: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

