It’s back! The popular Innocent Ice Cream has finally reopened its doors, just in time for the spring and summer seasons.
The popular shop is known for its all-natural ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours.
They include: oatmeal cookies & caramel apple, strawberry shortcake, s’mores, cherry bomb, peanut butter cup, salty peanut, sweet tea, double chocolate cookies and mint (and much more).
They also have ice cream cakes and a selection of drinks. Try their espresso beverages, matcha affogato or soda floats topped off with your choice of ice cream.
Innocent Ice Cream
Where: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver
