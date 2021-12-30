Some Places Are Beginning To Incentivize COVID-19 Booster Shots, Is BC Next?

With the rapid spread of the easily transmissible Omicron variant, some places are beginning to incentivize COVID-19 booster shots.

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City announced an incentive last week to help protect more New Yorkers.

Basically, anyone who gets their COVID-19 booster shot before New Year’s Eve gets $100.

Just a couple of weeks prior to that, Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York introduced an incentive to push COVID-19 booster shots. The state teamed up with the Radio City Rockettes to offer tickets to their holiday show to the first 50 people to get their booster shot.

However, the mayor of Honolulu had a different approach. They gave workers a free day off for going out and getting a booster shot in an effort to boost immunity.

And in Texas, San Marcos CISD employees could get $100 if they got the booster.

Will Vancouver Follow Suit?

Vancouver is no stranger to seeing such incentives surrounding vaccination, but we’ve yet to see any for getting the booster.

In the summer, there were various incentives to push more people to get their first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Several restaurants, including Rogue Kitchen & Bar and Steamworks Brewpub offered a free alcoholic beverage with proof of vaccination.

