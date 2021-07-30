In-N-Out Burger Might Return To Langley This Summer

You may be able to get a taste of In-N-Out Burger in Langley this summer.

The annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In is set to return in September. As many people know, that typically means an In-N-Out Burger pop-up shop.

Cancelled in 2020, the event is planning to make a come back this year.

In-N-Out Burger enthusiasts who haven’t sunk their teeth into one of their signature burgers in more than a year are definitely hopeful it will return to the event.

After all, it’s one of the biggest foodie events of the year, as it’s the only time you can get In-N-Out Burger in B.C.

However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, it’s unclear whether the company will be able to make across the border this year. There is hope though, as Canada will be allowing vaccinated American’s to enter into the country for non-essential travel after August 9th.

But regardless of whether In-N-Out makes an appearance, the Langley Good Times Cruise-In is taking place in Aldergrove on Saturday, September 11. Spectators will be able to check out a selection of cool cars (and *fingers crossed* some good eats).

Langley Good Times Cruise-In



When: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Where: Fraser Highway, 264 to 272 Street in downtown Aldergrove

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.