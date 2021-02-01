Man Running Illegal Nightclub and His Partygoers Were Just Fined $17,000

The Vancouver Police Department cracked down on a makeshift illegal nightclub on Sunday, taking place in a Richards Street Penthouse, in Vancouver.

The VPD issued 77 different fines totalling over $17,000. In addition they arrested the 42-year old man running the ‘illegal nightclub’.

This came after witnesses reported a large party one week ago. When police came initially the host refused to open the door. They returned with a search warrant on Sunday morning after two other parties were held.

The penthouse is a 1,100 square feet 3-level apartment. Inside there were 78 people found. Police said there were menus, tables, cash tills, even a doorman. Each party-goer was given a $230 ticket for attending the illegal nightclub.

The host that was arrested has now been released from custody and due in court on February 22nd.

In a statement issued by the VPD, Sergeant Steve Addison warned, “Let this be a lesson to anyone who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. If you are caught hosting or attending a party during the pandemic, and continue to break the rules, you could face stiff fines or wind up in jail.”

The party is one example of a recent crackdown on those violating COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s been also become apparent that there are people trying to travel into Canada, or travel abroad, despite warnings. As a result further restrictions on quarantine due to travel were announced last week.

