IKEA Officially Reopens Stores Richmond And Coquitlam Today

IKEA is welcoming back customers at both its Coquitlam and Richmond locations, starting Monday.

The furniture retailer closed across Canada in mid-March, but just announced the reopening of all 14 Canadian locations.

RELATED: Cactus Club Begins Re-Opening Select Locations Across Metro Vancouver

However, the IKEA restaurant and children’s play area will remain off limits, to follow health authorities’ recommendations.

“As we reopen our store locations, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities,” said Michael Ward, IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer.

The store will implement rigorous sanitization practices in the meantime. Staff will also add physical distancing guidelines and limit the number of customers, among other measures.

IKEA is one of many businesses, parks and restaurants that are welcoming customers back in, amid the pandemic.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.