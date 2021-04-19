IHOP Has Thick-Cut Premium Bacon and Is Dedicating an Entire Menu To It

Calling all bacon lovers, IHOP has a new bacon on its menu and it looks deliciously mouth-watering.

IHOP is the first national family dining restaurant chain to offer bacon of this type. To be specific, the breakfast chain will be offering thick-cut premium bacon. It is expected to be a crowd pleaser amongst bacon lovers.

In fact, there is a whole menu dedicated to this new breakfast item, including a milkshake.

Bacon Obsession

This new menu item, steakhouse premium bacon is a very thick-cut, 5 times thicker than regular IHOP bacon. It promises to be juicy and delicious, fried to a tender crisp and finished with a maple glaze for that perfect combination of sweet and savoury.

IHOP’s New Steakhouse Premium Bacon can be added to any breakfast combo for $1.49 for a limited time.

IHOP Bacon Menu

Taking it another step further, IHOP is introducing a Bacon Obsession menu offers everything from a Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger to a Maple Bacon Milkshake. This is a limited-time menu and will include 7 crave-worthy items.

Steakhouse Premium Bacon BreakFEAST® A whole meal deal with bacon, hash browns, two eggs and two signature pancakes.

Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger The Black Angus Steak burger with Steakhouse bacon, served with French fries, onion rings or two buttermilk pancakes.

Steakhouse BLT Two slices of Steakhouse bacon with your BLT, served with a side of French fries, onion rings or two buttermilk pancakes.

Candied Bacon Pancakes Two buttermilk pancakes loaded bacon pieces, vanilla and caramel sauce, topped with candied bacon and whipped creme. Served with eggs, hash browns and more.

Maple Bacon Milkshake The vanilla milkshake blended with sweet maple glaze & hickory-smoked bacon pieces. Topped with whipped topping, maple glaze and candied bacon.

OREO® ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae Two OREO cookie-filled Belgian waffle quarters topped with bacon pieces, OREO cookies, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped topping and a slice of candied bacon.

Bacon Lovers Combo Two Candied Bacon Pancakes, served with two slices of bacon and two eggs your way.



Which menu items would you try? Comment and let us know, we would love to see your take on it.

