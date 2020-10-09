IHOP Just Launched A New Happy Hour Menu With $3-$6 Meal Deals

Get the best bang for your buck by heading to IHOP for Happy Hour. The breakfast chain just launched what it calls IHOPPY Hour with eats ranging from $3 to $6.
Starting at 2 p.m. and going on until 10 p.m. daily—guests can enjoy a variety of discounted dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Prices may vary slightly depending on the location.
$5 to $6 Menu Items
- Chicken & pancakes
- Classic steak burger
- Buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich
- Italian cannoli pancakes
- Ham & cheese omelette
- Quick 2-egg breakfast
- Classic breakfast sandwich
$3 Menu Items
- Mozza sticks
- French fries and onion rings sampler
- Original French toast
IHOPPY Hour
When: Daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Participating IHOP locations
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
