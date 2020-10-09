IHOP Just Launched A New Happy Hour Menu With $3-$6 Meal Deals

Meagan Gill | October 9, 2020
Food
IHOP
Photo: IHOP

Get the best bang for your buck by heading to IHOP for Happy Hour. The breakfast chain just launched what it calls IHOPPY Hour with eats ranging from $3 to $6.

Starting at 2 p.m. and going on until 10 p.m. daily—guests can enjoy a variety of discounted dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Prices may vary slightly depending on the location.

$5 to $6 Menu Items

  • Chicken & pancakes
  • Classic steak burger
  • Buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich
  • Italian cannoli pancakes
  • Ham & cheese omelette
  • Quick 2-egg breakfast
  • Classic breakfast sandwich

$3 Menu Items

  • Mozza sticks
  • French fries and onion rings sampler
  • Original French toast

IHOPPY Hour

When: Daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Participating IHOP locations

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

