IHOP Just Launched A New Happy Hour Menu With $3-$6 Meal Deals

Get the best bang for your buck by heading to IHOP for Happy Hour. The breakfast chain just launched what it calls IHOPPY Hour with eats ranging from $3 to $6.

Starting at 2 p.m. and going on until 10 p.m. daily—guests can enjoy a variety of discounted dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Prices may vary slightly depending on the location.

$5 to $6 Menu Items

Chicken & pancakes

Classic steak burger

Buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich

Italian cannoli pancakes

Ham & cheese omelette

Quick 2-egg breakfast

Classic breakfast sandwich

$3 Menu Items

Mozza sticks

French fries and onion rings sampler

Original French toast

IHOPPY Hour

When: Daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Participating IHOP locations

