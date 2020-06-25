It’s Going To Be a Hot and Humid Day Across Metro Vancouver

While the weather has been subpar lately, you can expect a hot and humid day today, across Metro Vancouver. The weather forecast calls for about 23 degrees, but it will be 27 degrees inland.

Meanwhile, the Humidex is set at 25, according to Environment Canada, but inland that number goes to 30.

And it will be important to put on some sunscreen today, as the UV index is set at 10 or “very high.”

Canada has been getting hotter temperatures everywhere else in the country, it seems. But the Weather Network’s annual summer forecast had predicted a slower start to the season in B.C.

Summer officially kicked off over the past weekend, but let’s hope the start of warm weather in Vancouver is here to stay.

