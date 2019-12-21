Waterfront homes are all unique in their own right, and this villa in West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay is no different.

Some numbers to get you started:

Address: 802 6707 Nelson Avenue, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7W 2B2 Canada

Sale Price: $4,158,900

Interior: 1,808 square-feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

802 6707 Nelson Ave, West Vancouver

This oceanfront condo is part of Sewell’s Marina in Horseshoe Bay, a uniquely-beautiful community designed by Architect Paul Merrick.

“With a design that is careful to embrace, but not obstruct, the waterfront, it features resort-inspired homes and an enhanced public realm that focuses on pedestrian connections to the neighbouring park and beyond”, the listing says.

In addition, the condo features the following amenities:

Indoor pool

Boat house

Dock

Mountain views

Bay views

All in all, this condo in Horseshoe Bay resembles that of a condo in English Bay (except that one is 4-floors), as well as homes on Seaside Place, also in West Vancouver, including one with an infinity pool.

Maybe one day.

All photos via Sotheby’s International Realty.

If you liked this article, you’ll definitely love our Real Estate section.