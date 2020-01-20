Honey Salt Unveils New Cute High Tea Service, Just In Time For Lunar New Year

The best way to celebrate the Lunar New Year is by sitting down to a magical afternoon tea service—designed specifically for the occasion.
Honey Salt is centrally located inside Parq Vancouver and is whipping up an incredible high tea, available for a limited-time only.
It’s on now until mid-February and trust us—you don’t want to miss out on this one.
They have an impressive selection of Lunar New Year inspired treats, including vibrant dragon fruit tarts and house made matcha macarons, along with classic scones and bite-sized sandwiches.
Food is a big part of marking the New Year—so you must check out this special tea service.
It’s available on weekends now until Feb. 16.
Lunar New Year at Honey Salt
When: Now until Feb. 16, 2020
Where: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Between $32 to $42 depending on selection, plus tax
For more bites and sips across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
