Honey Salt Unveils New Cute High Tea Service, Just In Time For Lunar New Year

The best way to celebrate the Lunar New Year is by sitting down to a magical afternoon tea service—designed specifically for the occasion.

Honey Salt is centrally located inside Parq Vancouver and is whipping up an incredible high tea, available for a limited-time only.

It’s on now until mid-February and trust us—you don’t want to miss out on this one.

You Might Also Like:

They have an impressive selection of Lunar New Year inspired treats, including vibrant dragon fruit tarts and house made matcha macarons, along with classic scones and bite-sized sandwiches.

Food is a big part of marking the New Year—so you must check out this special tea service.

It’s available on weekends now until Feb. 16.

Lunar New Year at Honey Salt

When: Now until Feb. 16, 2020

Where: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Between $32 to $42 depending on selection, plus tax

For more bites and sips across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.