9 Beautiful Light Displays in Surrey This Holiday Season (PHOTOS)

The city of Surrey held a contest to #LightWhereYouLive where residents were asked to jazz up their homes for the holidays and take photos.
Entries came in from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20 and they did not disappoint. Instagram has been entertaining Christmas lights adorned by Surrey neighbourhoods, and we want to share the joy!
Here are some of the best images from #LightWhereYouLive:
We have to give a shout out to the light tunnel in the City of Surrey Plaza.
View this post on Instagram
A scene right out of Dr. Suess!
View this post on Instagram
Cute and Festive
View this post on Instagram
An inviting display of happiness.
View this post on Instagram
A town of happy!
View this post on Instagram
For more things to do in the City of Surrey, check out our Surrey section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.