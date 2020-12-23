9 Beautiful Light Displays in Surrey This Holiday Season (PHOTOS)

The city of Surrey held a contest to #LightWhereYouLive where residents were asked to jazz up their homes for the holidays and take photos.

Entries came in from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20 and they did not disappoint. Instagram has been entertaining Christmas lights adorned by Surrey neighbourhoods, and we want to share the joy!

Here are some of the best images from #LightWhereYouLive:

We have to give a shout out to the light tunnel in the City of Surrey Plaza.

A scene right out of Dr. Suess!

Cute and Festive

An inviting display of happiness.

A town of happy!

