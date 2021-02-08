Get A One Night Stay & A 3-Course Meal At This Burnaby Hotel For $195

Treat yourself and your loved one to a romantic staycation courtesy of the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel in Burnaby.

The hotel is offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day special that is available Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of February.

The $195 (plus tax) package includes:

One night’s accommodation in a luxurious one bedroom suite

A welcome charcuterie board, chocolate platter and bottle of wine in room upon arrival

3-course Dine Out Vancouver menu at their in-house restaurant Time and Place

In-house movie of your choice

The Dine Out menu is available for both dine-in and take-out and it offers a taste of the best the west coast food scene has to offer.

For appetizers, choose between their butter poached asparagus with a pacific rock crab salad, crispy pork belly with a spiced heirloom carrot puree or a roasted parsnip and brussel soup.

Entrees include a Haida Gwaii halibut filet, grilled flat-iron steak or a roasted yam and potato pave.

Save room for dessert though, they’re offering a choice of a raspberry jelly roll (passionfruit mousse with chocolate crisps) or a warm caramel sea salt brownie (vanilla bean gelato and toffee dust).

Guests can also book ahead a one-hour time slot to enjoy the hotel’s hot tub all to themselves before relaxing in their room for the night.

Valentine’s Day Special at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel

When: Available on Friday and Saturday nights throughout February 2021

Where: 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $195 plus tax

