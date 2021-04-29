BC Reveals 10 ‘High-Transmission’ Fraser Health Neighbourhoods You Should Avoid

You may have noticed that some areas seem to be getting “priority” in terms of vaccination clinics and availability. Well there is a reason for that.

The B.C. Government has been prioritizing the administration of vaccines in high-transmission or high-risk areas in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 seen by the rise in cases in specific neighbourhoods.

There are currently 10 Fraser Health neighbourhoods listed as high-transmission areas.

RELATED: Here’s Every Violation That Could Land You a Fine For Unsafe Behaviour in BC

Fraser Health High-Transmission Spots:

East Newton

Fleetwood

North Delta

North Surrey

Panorama

Port Coquitlam

South Langley Township

West Abbotsford

West Newton

Whalley

If you live in one of these areas, it’s recommended by B.C. Government to get vaccinations, if you are not in this area, it’s recommended to avoid these spots.

Vaccine Clinics

Some hospitals in the Fraser Health Authority are at capacity with others feeling the strain of it filling up. As a result, B.C. Government has allowed the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 30+ in these high-transmission areas.

Fraser Health first announced that people aged 40+, in these high-transmission spots, can visit some clinics without an appointment. Several “pop-up” clinics have bee showing up in these areas.

They have now added that people 30+ in the 10 high-transmission neighbourhoods can also receive the vaccine.

For more information visit the B.C. Government website.

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.