Here Are Some Of The Features of The 2 New Electric-Hybrid BC Ferries

BC Ferries’ first ever electric-hybrid ships are here and it’s the start of a new era.

The two ferries arrived in Victoria over the weekend, after a 60-day journey from Constanta, Romania.

“It’s a really exciting day for us,” said Tessa Humphries, spokesperson for BC Ferries.

The Island Class ships are battery-equipped and designed for fully electric operation. They come with twin propellers to reduce radiated noise underwater.

It’s also fully accessible, even without elevators, to reduce energy consumption.

The vessels use LED lighting and uses waste thermal energy to heat the vessel.

They can carry up to 300 passengers and 47 vehicles, but they won’t be sailing until later this year.

So, by mid-2020, two Island Class ferries will service:

Powell River – Texada (1 ferry)

Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula (1 ferry)

And by 2022, four Island Class ferries will service:

Campbell River – Quadra Island (2 ferries)

Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island (2 ferries)

The Island Class ships are here in part to help lower emissions. Are you excited to test out the new ferries?

