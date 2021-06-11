This Abandoned Mine Sitting On The Edge Of A Cliff Is Now A Creepy Hiking Trail

An abandoned mine sits dangerously on the edge of a cliff, making for a cool yet eerie discovery in the Similkameen region of southern B.C.

Located on Highway 3, just northwest of Keremeos and east of Princeton, the Hedley Mascot Mine was once a booming gold mine on Nickel Plate Mountain in the charming little town of Hedley.

The area has a rich history, and has been known for gold since the first discovery was made in 1897.

About Mascot Mine

The site had opened for tours in 2004, but closed in 2017. While people can still hike the area, there are parts that are closed off with warning signs.

However, there have been some murmurs of it coming back to life. They will soon be able to tour it once again thanks to a provincial grant of $800,000, which will allow the site to reopen by spring of 2023.

The grant was made possible after the Upper Similkameen Indian Band made a request to revive the tourist attraction under a COVID-19 recovery program.

The project will require a lot of repairs and stabilization, a new parking lot, and enhanced trails and stairs.

A Look Inside

Abandoned Mine

Where: Hedley, Similkameen region of southern B.C.

For more cool places in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.