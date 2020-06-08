Health Canada Issues Recall For Some Hand Sanitizers Found In Local Stores

Health Canada is issuing a recall for some types of hand sanitizer, as the alcohol in them is industrial grade and not approved for use here.

The health organization has found impurities in the alcohol that are not usually found in the type of ethanol Canada uses.

“Frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking,” Health Canada wrote in an advisory post. “Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy.”

These are the sanitizers being recalled:

Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer – 70 % Ethyl Alcohol

Hand Sanitizer from Contract Packaging Distributions Inc.

Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer from Nature’s Own Cosmetic Company Inc.

Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol

Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer

Health Canada advises those using the product to stop and consult a doctor if you have health concerns.

Sanitizer products that have been authorized will have either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label.

It’s important to also wash your hands regularly, instead of just using sanitizer. Restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are still in place, which means you should also wear a mask and social distance.

