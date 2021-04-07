A New Immersive ‘Harry Potter’ Exhibit Might Be Coming To Vancouver

An all new behind the scenes Harry Potter exhibition is in the works, and we need to accio it here ASAP.

It’s been 10 years since the last Harry Potter movie, and 14 years since the last book, but Potter fans are still craving for more magical encounters.

Well our wishes have been heard. Imagine Exhibition is partnering up with Warner Brothers to create a brand new immersive experience, giving us ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’.

The exhibit is being planned for 2022, and will be touring several regions around the world. This includes North America and hopefully Vancouver.

Harry Potter Exhibit Details

Described as an immersive experience, it promises to deliver the largest and most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World.

This exhibit will be showcasing authentic props and costumes used in the production of the original eight Harry Potter Films. Along with displays that pays homage to some of our favourite characters.

In addition, they will also be featuring items from the newer Fantastic Beasts series, and the award winning stage show ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’.

Fun Fact: Did you know that instead of using CGI, they built working mechanical doors of the Gringotts Vault and the Chamber of Secrets?

These original displays and props are known to be hand-made with careful attention to detail, and are rarely seen outside Warner Brother Studios in London, UK. So fans are surely in for a treat.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

