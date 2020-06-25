Half-Naked Man Spotted Jumping Onto a Car In Downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)

A Vancouver driver was just taken by surprise, when a nearly-naked man jumped onto their car.

Someone posted a video on Twitter, Wednesday, showing a partially dressed man climbing onto a car’s roof. The incident happened in Vancouver on Granville and Davie streets.

RELATED: Pod of Orcas Surprise Kayakers Near Vancouver Coast (VIDEO)

The shirtless man is wearing pants, but they’re placed far lower on his body than they should be. In the video, the man kneels on the hood of the car for a few seconds and then slaps the windshield. He then climbs onto the car’s roof.

Eventually, the man slides off the vehicle and runs away. Have you ever witnessed something like this happen in Vancouver?

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.