Grouse Mountain Is Giving Away Over 1,000 Free Tickets This Month

To encourage people to get out and explore, Grouse Mountain is giving away hundreds of free tickets.

From July 20-31st, the company is handing out 100 tickets everyday to the mountain resort, along with 50% off admission.

“We are thrilled to welcome B.C. back to Grouse Mountain with this amazing offer to experience our majestic wildlife, exciting activities and breathtaking views, right in their own backyard,” said Julia Grant, Grouse Mountain’s Communications Manager.

The free tickets are available online only, starting at 6 am daily for the same day visits.

With the free admission, you must make reservations for Skyride boarding time. Admission includes visits with the resident Grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, as well as visits to the Owl Interpretive Sessions.

You can also take in the “unparalleled views from the Scenic Peak Chairlift and enjoy the fresh mountain air while exploring the mountaintop.”

