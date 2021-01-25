Couples Can Get A Free Skate Or Snowshoe Rental On Grouse Mountain This Week

Couples can take advantage of a sweet deal, but only for another week. Grouse Mountain is offering free skate or snowshoe rentals to couples who visit the mountain on a weekday in January.
There is a catch however. To be eligible for the deal, customers will be required to add a meal at Altitudes Bistro when booking in advance on their website.
It costs $21 per person and includes their choice of burger or sandwich and a draft beer, glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage.
Going skating or snowshoeing and then warming up at the bistro makes for a great winter date day.
Keep in mind, you’ll still have to purchase a Mountain Admission Ticket for the skyride but those are also on sale until the end of the month (on weekdays only).
Admission tickets are 21% off so one ticket will cost you $47.
Couples deal at Grouse Mountain
When: Available weekdays in January 2021
Where: Grouse Mountain, 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
Cost: $21 each for meal and free skate or snowshoe rental plus $47 for Mountain Admission Ticket
For more things to see and do in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
