Couples Can Get A Free Skate Or Snowshoe Rental On Grouse Mountain This Week

Couples can take advantage of a sweet deal, but only for another week. Grouse Mountain is offering free skate or snowshoe rentals to couples who visit the mountain on a weekday in January.

There is a catch however. To be eligible for the deal, customers will be required to add a meal at Altitudes Bistro when booking in advance on their website.

It costs $21 per person and includes their choice of burger or sandwich and a draft beer, glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage.

Going skating or snowshoeing and then warming up at the bistro makes for a great winter date day.

Keep in mind, you’ll still have to purchase a Mountain Admission Ticket for the skyride but those are also on sale until the end of the month (on weekdays only).

Admission tickets are 21% off so one ticket will cost you $47.

Couples deal at Grouse Mountain

When: Available weekdays in January 2021

Where: Grouse Mountain, 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $21 each for meal and free skate or snowshoe rental plus $47 for Mountain Admission Ticket

