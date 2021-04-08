The Grouse Grind Is Set To Reopen For Hikers Next Month

Hikers, it’s almost time to grind. The Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver is expected to reopen in mid-May.

After being closed last year due to snow and icy conditions, there has been much anticipation on when the popular destination will be hiked again. The trail, has been closed since December 12, 2020.

Maintenance is currently underway on the lower portions of the trail.

The Ground Grind trail is a part of the Grouse Mountain Regional Park, which covers about 75 hectares of the forest. This trail is one of 3 in that park. Others include the BCMC Trail (British Columbia Mountaineering Club), and a part of the Baden-Powell Trail.

Ground Grind Upgrades

Before reopening, a rockfall assessment will be performed, and if work is needed that will occur as well.

There is a plan to upgrade the Grouse Mountain Regional Park Trails, which includes a $3.5 million project funded by governments of Canada, British Columbia and Metro Vancouver.

The BCMC trail has been an alternative for Grouse Grinders, however it will be undergoing upgrades this year. As a result, the Grouse Grind Trail will need to serve as an alternate option for BCMC hikers.

Updates to the Grouse Grind Trail will also occur but scheduled for 2022.

The upgrades are part of the $3.5 million Grouse Mountain Regional Park Trail and Site Improvements Project funded by the

Follow Protocols

The Grouse Grind Trail is a 2.9-kilometre ascent with 2,830 steps. More than 150,000 people climb the trail every year.

It’s no doubt, there are people anticipating its opening. So if you are planning to go ensure you follow some protocols.

Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms

Keep a physical distance of at least two metres from others as much as possible

Stay to the right when on the trail and Pass on the left

Cover coughs and sneezes

Hydrate along the way

Similar to last year, if you plan on using the Skyride for your way down, you must reserve a slot ahead of time online. Capacity will be reduced and other safety policies may be put in place, so definitely plan ahead. More information about the trial can be found here.

