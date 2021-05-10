Grouse Grind Now Opened For The 2021 Season; Here’s What You Need To Know

Hikers, it’s time to grind. The Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver is now officially open for the 2021 season

After being closed last year due to snow and icy conditions, there has been much anticipation on when the popular destination will be hiked again. The trail, has been closed since December 12, 2020.

The Grouse Grind trail is a part of the Grouse Mountain Regional Park, which covers about 75 hectares of the forest. This trail is one of 3 in that park. Others include the BCMC Trail (British Columbia Mountaineering Club), and a part of the Baden-Powell Trail.

What To Know Before You Go

The Grouse Grind Trail is a 2.9-kilometre ascent with 2,830 steps. More than 150,000 people climb the trail every year. Trail hours are from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, and the trail is one-way only, going uphill.

It’s no doubt, there will be many people going to this popular trail. So if you are planning to go ensure you follow some protocols.

Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms

Keep a physical distance of at least two metres from others as much as possible

Stay to the right when on the trail and Pass on the left

Cover coughs and sneezes

Hydrate along the way

Similar to last year, if you plan on using the Skyride for your way down, you must reserve a slot ahead of time online. Capacity will be reduced and other safety policies may be put in place, so definitely plan ahead. More information about the trial can be found here.

Grouse Grind Upgrades

There is an ongoing plan to upgrade the Grouse Mountain Regional Park Trails, which includes a $3.5 million project funded by governments of Canada, British Columbia and Metro Vancouver.

The BCMC trail which is usually used by hikers going down will be undergoing upgrades throughout the year. As a result, this leaves the Skyride as the only option for descent from the Grind. The first scheduled closure is May 10th, and is expected to be closed for up to 10 weeks.

Updates to the Grouse Grind Trail will also occur but scheduled for 2022.

