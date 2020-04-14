Pick Up These Cherry Blossom Cinnamon Buns To Welcome Spring

Nothing quite says spring in Vancouver like cherry blossoms. Luckily for us, Grounds For Coffee is picking up on that trend by offering decadent treats inspired by the beautiful buds.

The cafe is all about cinnamon buns and their cherry blossom buns are back, by popular demand. But act quick—these are available for a limited-time only and will likely sell out fast.

They’re a fan favourite and it’s not hard to see why. And while you may feel bad digging into this gorgeous creation—you’ll sure be glad you did.

The fresh and fruity flavours of this unique cinnamon bun offering can’t be beat.

Each bun features their signature cream cheese frosting and a delicious dollop of cherry sauce.

You can get your hands on one (or several) of these by heading to one of their two locations. They’re available for pick-up only. Call ahead to pre-order your buns.

Cherry blossom buns at Grounds For Coffee

When: Available Friday, April 17th to Sunday, April 19th, 2020

Where: Pick up at one of their two locations, 2088 Commercial Drive or 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 + tax for a six pack

