Granville Street Might Turn into a Car-free Pedestrian-Only Zone on Weekends

Vancouver council is considering a pedestrian-only zone for weekends on Granville Street.

If approved the entire Granville Entertainment District will look quite different this summer with no cars around. There is a motion to prohibit all vehicle traffic to be prohibited to give businesses in the area a boost.

City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung says the change would give restaurants in the area a chance to boost business, as many have had to close with the indoor dining restrictions.

Many restaurants on Granville Street have been hit hard during the pandemic. Removing car traffic may allow them to expand their outdoor patio space and serve customers. Restaurateurs on the street are in favour of the proposed change.

While the details have not yet been determined, the proposal includes shutting down vehicle traffic between Smithe and Helmcken. This would only be in effect on weekends, including Fridays.

This proposal also has the support of both TransLink and the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association.

If approved, Granville street may become the place to ‘stroll’ by in summer.

