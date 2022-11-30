VIDEOS: Good Samaritans Provide Food & Drinks To Locals Stuck In Snowstorm

Tuesday’s snowstorm was one of the worst in recent memory, but it didn’t stop these local heroes from taking to the streets and helping strangers stuck in traffic in New Westminster and Richmond.
Father and daughter offer food and drinks in Richmond:
@heavenjohal My dad and sister wanted to offer people food and drinks some people hadn’t eaten since breakfast and were starving #richmondbc #snow #vancouver #snowday #driving #fyp #FlexEveryAngle #DoTheSmartThings #foryoupage @Naseeb ♬ Gilded Lily – Cults
Queensborough Sikh temple serves snacks and drinks in New West:
@joejinder #vancouver #surrey #bc #snowfall #trafficjam #langar #sikh #punjab #beautifulbritishcolumbia #gurudwara ♬ Dhan Guru Nanak – Diljit Dosanjh
@centuraimmigration Guru ke Sikh har jga majood ne #centuraimmigration #sidhumoosewala #surreypindmitranda🇨🇦 #jashan28113 #studyvisawale #indiatocanada🇮🇳to🇨🇦 #studentlife #gurunanak ♬ original sound – Centuraimmigration
New West resident delivers cookies to stranded drivers.
@sheenperltravel Thank you for this amazing couple giving us cookies for dinner. #goodsamaritan #stuckontraffic #royalavenue #newestminster #vancouver #patullobridge #surrey ♬ Paradise – Ikson
Not all heroes wear capes.
