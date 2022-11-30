VIDEOS: Good Samaritans Provide Food & Drinks To Locals Stuck In Snowstorm

Tuesday’s snowstorm was one of the worst in recent memory, but it didn’t stop these local heroes from taking to the streets and helping strangers stuck in traffic in New Westminster and Richmond.

Father and daughter offer food and drinks in Richmond:

Queensborough Sikh temple serves snacks and drinks in New West:

New West resident delivers cookies to stranded drivers.

Not all heroes wear capes.

