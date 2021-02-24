Goat Yoga Returns To Abbotsford This Spring With Wine and Dinner

If you wanted to try goat yoga but were too ‘baaaa-shful’ you will get your chance again this year.

Back by popular demand, goat yoga is starting up again this Spring at Maan Farms. The event in Abbotsford is back with a series of classes pre-planned and with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

What’s more fun is that there will also be an opportunity to pair the yoga with some wine and dinner.

RELATED:

What is Goat Yoga Exactly?

Basically it is yoga with goats walking around, baby goats in fact. The idea is to find your “zen” and goats have a way of bringing a sense of happiness to those that have tried it.

The goats are very friendly and motivate yoga-lovers to engage in mindfulness while also enjoying their company.

What Comes With A Class?

The great thing about these goat yoga classes is that they cater to all levels. This year, the goat yoga class tickets also include your choice of a curry bowl (chicken or chickpea), samosa and a desert. Because the farm is also home to a winery estate, there are plenty of wine pairings to choose from.

Due to provincial guidelines, participants will be asked to wear a mask and bring their own yoga mats.

To review the class schedule or to purchase tickets, visit Maan Farms. At the point of publishing, we do want to note the first event scheduled for March 5th is sold out. However, more sessions are expected to be added on throughout the Spring.

For more events happening around Metro Vancouver, check out our Events section.