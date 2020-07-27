A Young Girl Was Bitten By A Black Bear in North Vancouver

B.C. conservation officers are searching for a black bear that bit a girl in North Vancouver, Friday.

The 10-year-old was walking with her family along the Rice Lake Loop when she was bitten on the leg.

The girl was then taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“A bystander helped scare the bear away. No one else was injured,” said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

UPDATE | CO's continue to search for a black bear that bit a 10-year-old girl in #NorthVan CO’s believe the bear is exhibiting signs it was food-conditioned & habituated to humans. Park closure to last at least 5 days as the investigation continues: https://t.co/of4cKWQvXZ pic.twitter.com/lEaXzzo5Vb — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) July 25, 2020

Conservation officers received information, Saturday, on several sightings of a small black bear. They believe discarded food and garbage in the area may have attracted it.

The entire lower Seymour Conservation Reserve will remain closed for at least five days while officers investigate.

Meanwhile, they are reminding the public and residents to secure all garbage, food and other items that may attract wildlife.

In related news, a West Vancouver man was recently charged after his family fed a bear in their backyard.

