As the second statue to see vandalization in the last week, Vancouver’s Gassy Jack statue has been defaced.

The statue, representing the man thought to be the founder of Gastown, had red paint splashed on it, Tuesday.

This happened amid the takedown of contentious statues across the U.S, which have represented colonialism and racism.

The Gassy Jack Statue in Gastown has been vandalized.

Many say that the Gastown statue is no different.

“Why is the monument made of Gassy Jack when all he did was build an area of town where he sold alcohol and where he, basically, slept with young women, under what we would consider the legal age now,” said Cease Wyss, a member of the Squamish Nation to News 1130.

It’s unclear who’s responsible for the incident. However, there was a sign, saying MMIW (standing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) left beside it.

This is the second time a Vancouver statue has seen vandalization lately. Just last week, the City Hall George Vancouver statue had paint splattered on it.

