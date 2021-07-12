The Future Of Oakridge Features A Parkland And 28-Storey Residential Tower

The Oakridge area’s makeover is officially in the application process.

Westbank Properties is working with Henriquez Partners Architects to bring a modern and stylish approach to living in Oakridge. They have requested permission to develop the site which will include a huge residential area, walkways, open natural areas, and lots more parking.

The renderings are proving this space to have a gorgeous future.

What Does the Development Include?

The application to the City of Vancouver to develop the Oakridge area includes the following:

A 28-storey residential building with 171 dwelling units on a five-storey mixed-use podium

A height of 103.11 m (338.29 ft.)

A floor area of (50,627.71 m² / 544,952.15 sq.ft.)

3 levels of underground parking with 556 vehicle parking spaces

In addition to this, they are also proposing a massive rooftop park. According to the application, the parks will span over the entire mall, at different elevations but with paths connecting them all together.

Many areas of the park will be covered in a variety of trees, providing a forest-like space. And amenities in the park would include off-leash dog park, a water feature, playground, community garden, and open spaces for events and exercise classes.

Here is What Oakridge Will Look Like



This area sits on 650 W 41st Avenue in Vancouver.

A virtual open house will be in place from July 12 to July 18, and the public is encouraged to leave their comments and opinions on the City of Vancouver site.

For more local updates across Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.