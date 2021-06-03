Summer is creeping in, and with that comes fun summer activities.

With B.C.’s restart plan in place, Step 2 may start as early as June 15. This means returning to usual with personal gatherings indoor with those beyond our social circle, and outdoors with up to 50 people. Thus allowing us to catch up with the friends and family we’ve missed so much in the last year.

If all goes well, (pending % vaccinations and case numbers) birthday parties, BBQs and more can proceed along with more things re-opening and travel.

To give you jump start, here is a list of Vancouver activities you can start planning for right away.

RELATED: 5 Easy-Access Hikes With Waterfalls Within an Hour from Vancouver

Vancouver Activities To Do With Friends This June

Visit A Beer Garden

Even if you are not going to a festival, you can enjoy a modern beer garden with your friends. Parallel 49 in East Vancouver has just reopened its 120 seat outdoor beer garden. It’s worth checking out with craft beer loving friends.

Enjoy Your Favourite Rides At Playland

The often anticipated amusement park is officially reopening on June 11. Playland will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-5pm throughout June. The operating dates will expand to more days and nights later in the summer.

Smell Some Lavenders

An all-new lavender farm has opened in Richmond this spring and it has been appropriately coined ‘Lavenderland’. Not only is it beautiful but lavender is also known to have health benefits and help you relax. The farm is opening on June 19 and will run until September with ticket purchases required.

Cast Some Magic With Wings And Wizards

Fans of Harry Potter, or wizards in general, can enjoy this 7,000 sq-ft experience happening at BC Place from June to September. Using cutting-edge interactive technologies and motion tracking devices, it is said to create a fun and immersive environment for the whole family.

Go on a Drive

There are some really great drives to take around Metro Vancouver, even at night. One of the best nighttime pastimes is simply driving around, taking in the sights and listening to the soothing low hum of the engine.

Have Some Classic Stanley Park Fun

Stanley Park is always a great place to visit in the summer with so many things to do. One of our favourites is the Stanley Park train ride which has been around since the 1950s. Although closed until recently, the train service reopened to the public on May 22.

Enjoy a Day At The Lake Day

You don’t have to travel too far in Metro Vancouver to reach a park with a lake. On a hot day it is a great way to cool off, enjoy the breeze by the water and take a dip. There are a number of picnic areas or just pull out a beach blanket and enjoy the natural beauty our province has to offer.

Paint in the Park

Check out this beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. It is a 2-hour outdoor interactive workshop being held at Trout Lake on select dates this summer, starting on June 10. Tickets are required but all materials are provided.

Go From The Sea To The Sky

The Sea to Sky Gondala is officially reopening on June 11. Located 45 minutes from Vancouver, in Squamish B.C. this scenic attraction has thrilling views but also a plethora of things to do up top. Hiking, eating, enjoying beverages, a skywalk bridge and more.

Hang Out At A Patio

The Reflections Garden Terrace at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is opening June 4. This is one of Vancouver’s most luxurious and anticipated patios. In addition to that, the past restrictions has led to local areas expanding or adding patios, thus giving us a rise in options this summer. Needless to say, it will be a patio season like none other this year.

Walk Some Epic Skybridges

Have you check out the Whistler suspension bridge which sits 7,200 ft above sea level? It will definitely get your heart pumping. And if you like this, you should also plan to visit the new Golden Skybridge once travel restrictions lift. They have two suspension bridges that are the highest you can find in Canada. It will provide 360 degree views of the iconic mountains we love to see.

Plan A Weekend Getaway

After restrictions lift, there is chance to go away with your closest people and have some fun in this beautiful province. Staycations can give a chance to explore your local areas in a whole new light, like a tourist. Check out our travel and outdoors section for some inspiration.

With so much to do, June will be an activities filled good time in Metro Vancouver.

Stay updated on things happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our Events section.