Friday the weather is iffy but Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be all sun. This is a good indicator that fun could be had this weekend, with so many things to do.

If good weather and imagination just don’t cut it, here are some events to relax and enjoy this weekend.

Things To Do In Vancouver

Sneaker Con Vancouver 2022

Saturday, March 5 12 – 7 p.m. shoe culture will peak at the Vancouver Convention Centre. It’s going to be a fun day, for like-minded individuals to talk about the importance of fresh footwear.

BC Bike Show

Bikers are taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre this Saturday and Sunday (March 5 & 6). Not the kind that go vroom vroom but the kind that go ding ding. You can scope latest in bicycles for purchase, ride the E*Bike test track, enjoy high flying action at the B.C. Big Air Jump Jam and meet pro riders.

Cloonee at Celebrities Night Club

Saturday night March 5 techhouse musician CLOONEE takes over Celebrities with support from Sivz and Keepsix!

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Mall X Mamas For Mamas

To honour International Women’s Day, in partnership with Richmond-based non-profit, Mamas for Mamas, McArthurGlen will be surprising and delighting guests who visit the centre with complimentary flowers and inspirational quotes on Sunday, March 6 between 12-4pm (while supplies last).

In return for flowers, guests are encouraged to share donations with Mamas for Mamas online or while onsite. McArthurGlen will be matching donations up to $500.

Stand up Comedy Shows at Comedy after Dark

Friday March 4, Comedy After Dark and Rawsome comedy presents Marito Lopez playing two showtimes, one at 7:30 and again at 10. Lopez cohosts the strictly beloved podcast and has frequently plays Just for Laughs and has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, CBC Gem, and MTV Canada.

Ongoing Things To Do

Improv Cocktail Hour – Comedy with a Twist

Every Saturday at 10 p.m. at Havana Theatre on Commercial Dr. hosts improv night with cocktails. The event invites you to be whisked away by the magic of comedy and alcohol.

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival celebrates mountain sports and culture. The 25th Anniversary has a program that features both in-person and online shows and takes place February 25 – March 6

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator at Science World

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver.

Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley.

The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

VanDusen Botanical Gardens

The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend so it’s a good time to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

Go For an Outdoor Skate

The Shipyards Skate Plaza has extended its season to the end of Spring Break (March 28). It’s another worthy place to spend some time if the weather holds up.

