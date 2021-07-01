9 Fun Things To Do in and Around Vancouver This Weekend as BC Enters ‘Step 3’

As temperatures reach “normal summer weather” in Vancouver and B.C. enters ‘Step 3’, this weekend is shaping up to be an exciting one for everyone across the province.

If you’re still looking to make plans, we’ve rounded up some ideas that should definitely be on your radar.

Metro Vancouver Weekend Guide – July 2-4

Try Your Luck At A Casino

As of July 1, casinos have officially reopened for the first time since March 2020. Among others, Parq Vancouver will be one of the most anticipated places for locals to visit this weekend granted the plethora of entertainment it provides in addition to gambling.

Visit A New Exhibit

There are a number of exhibits taking place in Vancouver right now. This includes the magical Wings and Wizards event taking place at BC place, Imagine Van Gogh at Canada Place that recently extended their dates, and the new One of a kind Da Vinci Experience that just opened this past week. All of these are immersive events are bound to be fun for you and your party, no matter the age group.

Slide Into a Water Park

Waterparks and summer go hand in hand, however you really don’t have to travel far to enjoy one. Big Splash kicked off their season on July 1st and has slides, eats, pools and hot tubs for all to enjoy. Plan a day and enjoy your time at this massive park. While you’re at it, take a look at some of the other waterparks in BC to cool off in this summer.

Date Night at Playland

Impress your date with Twilight hours on now at Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, making for a summer evening that will seem like it is out of the move Grease.

Run Through a Local Spray Park

If you don’t want to hassle with registering for a spot at the community pool and open to taking a drive to the Tri-Cities, take a look at this roundup of spray parks in Port Moody, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam. Not only are these areas scenic but offer some fun for the family, and it’s free.

FlyOver Hawaii

It may be a while until international travel restrictions are lifted, so this could be the perfect time to try out FlyOver Canada’s latest experience “Hawaii From Above”. The ride takes you on a virtual flight across multiple landscapes, using 360° visuals, wind, mist, and scents to enhance the experience.

Soaring over islands and oceans, this temporary escape may be what you need. The event takes place from June 18 – August 15.

Eat From A Food Truck

No weekend is complete without a delicious food treat. The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF). With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

Visit a Nightclub

Though dancing isn’t permitted, you can enjoy Vancouver nightlife once again by visiting a nightclub. Cabana Lounge is one that is reopening its tables to provide guests are fun night experience with safety measures in place. Get dressed, go for some drinks, and enjoy the heart pumping music like the ol’ days.

Try A New Water Sport

Make the most out of the warm weather while it lasts, and try one of these fun date ideas on water. Have you ever tried water biking through false creek or having a BBQ while floating around Granville island? Well what Better time than now. If you’re feeling even more adventurous, there are Flyboarding in Kelowna or Whitewater Rafting in Whistler. The possibilities are endless, this sunny weekend.

