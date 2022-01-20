17 Fun Things To Do In & Around Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Jan 21-23)

The snow is gone and the forecast calls for sunshine!

As people come out of hibernation (or not due to a surge in cases), there’s a limited yet exciting lineup of things to do in and around Vancouver this weekend.

If you’re able to get out and are looking for some ideas, here’s our weekend roundup of things to do in Metro Vancouver.

Things To Do This Weekend: Jan 21 – 23

Hit Up Street Food City Before It Ends

This amazing street foods festival has returned to celebrate their 10th year anniversary in Vancouver. Street Food City X is taking place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. The nine day festival wraps up on January 23.

Experience ‘Lights with Heights’ One Last Time

With much anticipation Canyon Lights returned this year to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. You can witness the Capilano River being illuminated, while walking across the 140 metre breath-taking suspension bridge. The entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure is also lit up with dazzling lights. The final day to soak in the display is January 23.

Celebrate Pie Day

This Sunday, January 23 is national pie day. So why not grab a slice of pie at some of the best places in Metro Vancouver. If you love this versatile dessert, why not celebrate by making a list of some must-try slices and enjoy!

Get Tickets For Wine and Dining With Goats

A local farm has brought back their popular wine and dine and goat yoga event this month. The actual goat yoga lasts one hour, with the opportunity to have delicious curry, samosas and wine after the session. Although the next session is on January 29, it’s best to prepare by getting tickets and ensure you have your own mat, etc.

OnGoing Things To Do

Enjoy A Decadent Cup of Hot Chocolate

One of the most anticipated annual winter events, the Hot Chocolate Festival is returning this weekend. Every year coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. These delicious treats are perfect on a cold winter day, and to get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.

Wear Stretchy Pants and Go Dine Out

It’s that time of year again where you can now try a number of restaurants on your bucket list for just a fraction of the cost. Dine Out Vancouver is back from Jan. 14 to Jan. 31, with 328 restaurants and it’s the perfect excuse to try something new. Check out some suggested menus to try that are a steal of a deal.

Check Out The Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Go Skating Under The Sky

Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown. Skating here is truly magical and feels like something out of a Christmas movie. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Enjoy Junk Food as Art

There is a fun new gallery in Richmond where many beloved snacks and treats are on display in a super fun and interactive concept. The junk food gallery is on display at Lipont Gallery in Richmond. The best part is it’s entirely free.

Check Out The New Bridge in West Vancouver

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula. Note however that some areas are still under construction and hours may be limited.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit is on now at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. The exhibit has been extended until February 20.

Go On a Kid-friendly Winter Walk or Hike

Bundle up and go for a winter walk in many of the beautiful locations here in B.C. There are some parks and trails that are even more beautiful in the winter. Queen Elizabeth Park, Green Timbers Forest, or Pacific Spirit Regional Park are just a fe that are perfect for a stroll with kids and are exceptionally beautiful during the winter-time. Be sure to wrap up though and wear the right footwear, it’s slippery out there.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you’re a John Lennon or Yoko Ono fan, you may be interested in the Vancouver Art Gallery’s exhibit “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko”. The exhibit looks at the couple’s collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Get Tickets To A New Immersive Cocktail Experience

A new fun cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver that will replace the previous Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown. This time it will be a mystical and fantasy-filled cocktail event that will mimic the Alice in Wonderland story. The experience will be filled with themed decor and drinks and is expected to sell out.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

This immersive experience in Richmond is a fun indoor activity to check out. The Moon and Back Gallery is best known for its themed rooms coupled with augmented virtual reality, perfect for your next trippy Instagram picture.

Try Snow Shoeing

Don’t let the snow stop you from exploring this winter! Strap on your snowshoes and head outside with some beautiful snowshoe trails in BC. As with many of the local mountains, it is a good idea to check wait times and make reservations in advance.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you have a warm, safe and enjoyable weekend.

