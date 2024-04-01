45+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This April

Welcome to Vancouver in April! It’s springtime here, and the city is buzzing with life and tons of fun things to do. Cherry blossoms and tulips are everywhere, painting the streets with their vibrant colors.

From outdoor adventures to cultural events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, let’s dive in and make the most of this beautiful season in this amazing city!

Things To Do In Vancouver This April

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (Mar 28-Apr 25) FREE

Arguably the most beautiful season of the year in Vancouver, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city for all to enjoy throughout the month of March and April.

Yaletown Pop-Up – March 28

Blossom After Dark – March 29-31

Big Picnic Event – March 30

Tree Talks and Walks – March 29 – April 20

Haiku Invitational / Exhibition – March 1 – June 1

You can check out the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event details here.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024 (Mar 28 – Apr 28)

There is also a Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival to check out this year that is taking place from March 29 – April 28. This is a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring. You are invited to explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items throughout the month.

When & Where: March 29-April 28 all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Spring Carnival at Lansdowne Centre in Richmond (Mar 29-Apr 14)

The annual Spring Carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements returns to Richmond. This is a local favourite for young ones, and it is set to return for 16 days this March-April.

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

When & Where: March 29-April 14 at Lansdowne Centre 5300 No 3 Rd, Richmond

Cost: Entry is Free, Ride Tickets start at $1.25

Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park (Ending Apr 1)

Hop on over to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s Hoppy Heights this month. The park will host special Easter-themed activities and feature fun, seasonal photo-ops, presenting families with the perfect way to kick-start spring. Win a prize when you complete Echo Eagle’s Eggsploration and say hello to the beautiful hawks, owls and falcons of Raptors Ridge, on-site daily.

When & Where: March 16- April 1 at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Red Velvet presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company (Mar 21 – Apr 21)

Be transported to London’s Theatre Royal through the compelling and passionate story of Ira Aldridge in Red Velvet, written by Lolita Chakrabarti.

The play becomes a mirror reflecting the ongoing conversations around diversity. Aldridge’s legacy encourages us to strive for a world where talent is celebrated irrespective of race, and the stage becomes a true reflection of the diversity that defines human experience.

When & Where: March 21 – April 21 (closed Mondays) at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage, 2750 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: From $29+

Broadway Across Canada – Hairspray (Apr 2-7)

Experience the revival of Broadway’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical comedy sensation as it hits the road once again! Follow the vibrant journey of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she embarks on a quest to shimmy her way onto television’s most beloved program.

Don’t miss this electrifying show, gracing the stage of Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre for six unforgettable nights!

2nd Annual Food Truck Festival @UBC (Apr 4-5)

Last year, attendees helped make the Food Truck Festival @ UBC a smashing success. This year, organizers are thrilled to return with an even more extensive lineup of offerings. Explore new culinary delights, and become part of the ever-expanding UBC tradition.

Food trucks includes: Bao Buns, Big Chip Truck, Camion Cafe, Chickpea Food Truck, Crack On, Crema Ice Cream & Desserts, Dos Amigos, EggBlanket, It’s All About Grill, Juicy Green Express Inc., Kyu Grill, Little Ooties Mini Donuts, Mahshiko Food Truck, Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck, Reel Mac and Cheese, Roasted Revolution, Shameless Buns, Street Dogs, Taco Nori, The Mad Greek, Tokyo Katsu-Sand, Truckin BBQ, and Twisted Potato Express.

When & Where: April 4-5 from 11am – 7 pm at the UBC Commons, in front of the AMS Nest

Cost: Free admission

Art Gallery Free Entry (Apr 5) FREE

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: April 5 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

A Night in Spain: Spanish Tapas Party with Antonio Romero (Apr 5-6)

Savor the rich, authentic flavors of Antonio Romero’s Spanish products, and let every bite transport you to the lively streets of Spain. The night will be alive with party-centric entertainment that captures the soul of Spanish nightlife and culture. Tickets includes tapas, live music, entertainment and more.

When & Where: April 5 from 10:30 till after midnight at 1263 Homer St, Vancouver

Cost: $45

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Celebration Burnaby (Apr 5-28)

The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every Spring.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever. Instead of a one day festival, Nikkei Centre will be having a series of events all month long. There will be a variety of shows, workshops, and even a Sakura themed Bento Lunch even you can join.

When & Where: April 5-28 at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Comic & Toy Show (Apr 6-7)

The Vancouver Comic & Toy Show is a haven for comic book enthusiasts, collectors, and pop culture aficionados alike. Featuring a diverse array of vendors offering rare comics, vintage toys, and exclusive collectibles, the event promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages.

When & Where: April 6-7 from 11am – 5 pm at the PNE Forum

Cost: $15-25

Portobello West Spring Market 2024 (Apr 6-7)

Portobello West’s Roundhouse Spring Market returns to trendy Yaletown, situated in the heart of Downtown Vancouver!

Treat yourself and those you love to fabulous finds from our curated selection of 65+ local BC vendors! Meet our talented community of local artists, designers and producers and get the inside scoop on their crafting process!

When & Where: April 6-7 from 10 am – pm at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: $5 for entry

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival (Apr 7) FREE

The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is back for another fantastic year!

Attendees can enjoy taking selfies with cherry blossoms, cultural performances, Japanese food trucks, local crafts, traditional tea ceremonies, and a variety of fun activities.

When & Where: April 7 from 11am – 4pm at Garry Point Park, Richmond

Cost: Free

Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival (Apr 8-14)

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival, also known as WSSF, is a week-long event in April that brings together the lively spring vibes and Whistler’s mountain culture.

It features ski and snowboard competitions, as well as music, art, photography, filmmaking, and fun nightlife. With some of the best skiing and après-ski sessions of the season, it’s recommended to spend more than just a weekend to fully enjoy everything it has to offer.

When & Where: April 8-14 at various locations around Whistlers

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Canadians Season Starts (Apr 9)

Get ready for the excitement as Opening night for the Vancouver Canadians kicks off this April! With multiple games scheduled weekly, it’s the perfect opportunity to gather your family and friends for an evening filled with thrilling baseball action. Don’t miss out on the fun and camaraderie at the ballpark this season!

When & Where: Starting April 9 at Nat Baily Stadium

Cost: $20-$32

BC Distilled Tasting Festival (Apr 11-13)

Experience the essence of British Columbia’s craft distilling scene at the BC Distilled festival, featuring over 200 of the province’s finest spirits crafted by 30 local artisan distilleries.

From smooth whiskies to aromatic gins, this event offers a comprehensive showcase of BC’s diverse and exceptional spirits, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore and indulge in the best that the region has to offer.

When & Where: April 13 at Italian Cultural Centre, Tastings are at other venues

Cost: Main Event $74.99, Tastings $50 – $90

Science of Cocktails (Apr 11)

Science World’s most popular fundraiser, Science of Cocktails, is back this April, where the iconic dome will transform into a giant laboratory of delicious, scientifically-designed drinks and tasty eats.

Besides drinking—guests can enjoy a variety of small plates being served and learn all about the science that goes into making the drinks they love so much.

When & Where: April 11 from 7:30 – 11 pm at Telus World Of Science

Cost: $185

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre (Apr 11-20)

Gateway Theatre is thrilled to present Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, an uproarious comedy with a fresh and lively take on the legendary tale of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles.

From the award-winning master of mayhem Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a fast-paced, pulse-pounding comedy like no other. Directed by Barbara Tomasic, this production promises a rollercoaster of laughter, suspense, and wit

When & Where: April 11-20 on selected days at Gateway Theatre, 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $35

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry (Apr 11-May 12)

Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Riml. Sexy Laundry is playing at the Granville Island Stage. In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll.

When & Where: April 11- May 12 from 7:30 on selected days at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

Botanica Tulip Festival Opens (Apr 12)

The highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack is gearing up for its return this April, promising a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors.

Formerly recognized as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival, this event marks the celebration of Spring. It will feature the natural splendor of over 1.5 million blooming tulips sprawled across 13 acres of farmland.

When & Where: April 12 – TBA and dependant on weather at Botanical Tulip Festival, 41310 Yale Rd, Chilliwack BC

Cost: $10-$40

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit (Apr 12-14)

In Bloom is for anyone who wants to deepen their skills when it comes to how we love, relate, and communicate. We’re putting you in the room with some of your favourite relationship experts—and the most trusted names in love—for a weekend of learning, growth, and community.

When & Where: April 12-14 at The Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, 900 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Sakura Days Japan Fair at Vandusen (Apr 13-14)

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival makes a comeback at VanDusen Botanical Garden for Sakura Days Japan Fair this spring! Embrace the essence of Japan with its culinary delights, performances, music, and art.

Explore numerous vendors and exhibitors showcasing local Japanese cuisine, crafts, and businesses. This year, a second performance stage has been introduced, along with a 50% boost in the number of food vendors, promising an even more vibrant and diverse experience.

When & Where: April 13-14 at the VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: General Admission is $20. Discounts available for senior, youths, and VGBA members

Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade (Apr 13) FREE

The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is one of the biggest Sikh parades in the world. Everyone is welcome to join this lively cultural celebration. The event features floats, performers, and live music. Families along the Nagar Kirtan route will also give out free vegetarian meals as hymns are sung in the streets.

When & Where: Saturday April 13th from 11am-5pm, Starting at the Khalsa Diwan Temple, 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Abbotsford Tulip Festival Opens (Apr 15-May)

Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford, BC is coming back stronger than ever this year with Canada’s largest tulip festival.

Lakeland Flower’s tulip festival, Bloom, is a major attraction in Abbotsford. Each year, it draws visitors from all over the province and beyond to witness the stunning display of colorful blooms set against the picturesque backdrop of the surrounding mountains.

When & Where: April 15 – May (exact dates are weather dependant) at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Cost: TBA

Skills Canada BC Provincial Trades & Technology Competition (Apr 17) FREE

Skills Canada BC is hosting their 30th Annual Provincial Trades and Technology Competition this April. Skilled trades and technologies are essential and all around us, encompassing a wide variety of careers from plumbing, carpentry, landscaping, baking, fashion, aesthetics, game art, graphic design and much more!

At the 2024 Skills Canada BC Competition you will witness 600+ young competitors competing in 56 different leading trade and technology career competitions. You will also get the chance to meet local tradespeople at the Pathways to Careers Showcase, get hands on with the Try-a-Trade activities and experience an event full of of pride, hard work and passion for the trades and technologies!

When & Where: April 17 from 8 am – 5:30pm at the Abbotsford Tradex, 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford

Cost: Free

INNOVATEwest (Apr 16-17)

Join INNOVATEwest, an event uniting thousands of tech and business leaders for connection, learning, exploration, and advancement. Participate in matchmaking, networking, lead generation, and business development, alongside renowned industry thought leaders and innovators.

When & Where: April 16-17 at Vancouver Convention Centre, East, 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: from $79

Brewhalla Beer & Music Festival – North Van (Apr 19)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards will be transformed into the ultimate beer-lover’s paradise as Brewhalla makes its grand takeover.

With an impressive lineup of over 30 craft beer vendors, attendees can indulge in a wide variety of refreshing brews. The event goes beyond beer, offering live music on two distinct stages, delectable offerings from food trucks, engaging field games, and an abundance of entertainment.

When & Where: April 19 from 5-10pm at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $49 – $242

GV Food Truck Festival – Langley (Apr 19-21)

Some of the best food trucks from across the region will be gathering at the KPU Langley Campus this April. The 3 day family friendly event with feature great food, craft stalls, and live entertainment.

When & Where: April 19-21 at KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: By donation

Coast City Country Festival (Apr 19-20)

The Coast City Country Festival is an annual celebration that brings together the vibrant cultures and traditions of coastal, urban, and rural communities.

This year’s main event will be taking place at BC Place Stadium on April 19-20 and feature big names like Nickelback, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and more.

When & Where: April 19-20 at BC Place

Cost: From $79

Spring Carnival – Coquitlam Centre (Apr 19-28)

The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.

This year’s carnival is set to return for 10 days in April. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

When & Where: April 19-28 at Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam

Cost: Free entry

2024 Spring Craft Fair (Apr 20)

Just in time for Mother’s Day Shopping! Come out and support our local handmade crafters and artists at our second annual Spring Craft Fair. Get your home ready for Spring with some great home products.

When & Where: April 20 from 10am – 4pm at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $3.50- $5.00 for entry

420 Vancouver Celebrations (Apr 20) FREE

Vancouver’s annual 420 event is just around the corner. This year’s event details has yet to be announced, however the event has traditionally drawn large crowds to protest/celebrate cannabis use.

When & Where: April 20, TBA

Cost: Free

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2024 (Apr 20) FREE

For two decades, the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade has graced the community streets. Organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 20.

This annual tradition is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world, commemorating the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.

When & Where: April 20 from 9:30am – 4pm from Dasmesh Darbar Gurdwara, 12885 85 Ave, Surrey, BC

Cost: Free

BrickCan LEGO Exhibition (Apr 20-21)

Get ready to relive all of your favourite childhood memories. Metro Vancouver will once again host the popular adult LEGO fan convention.

The two-day convention will take place at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. Tickets usually sell out fast, but some can still be found leading up to the event.

When & Where: April 20-21, River Rock Casino Richmond, 8811 River Rd, Richmond

Cost: $16.50

52 & YOU the Magic show – with Shawn Farquhar (Apr 22)

An evening unlike any you have experienced before. Join Two-Time World Champion of Magic, Shawn Farquhar, as he invites you to experience an entire show using just playing cards.

Not just any playing cards, your playing cards. This is a BYOD (Bring Your Own Deck) event. Throughout the show Shawn will randomly have decks selected to be used in amazing demonstrations of sleight of hand. Each show is bespoke as the cards chosen will determine which effects are presented.

When & Where: April 22 from 7-8:30 pm at the Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Cost: $60

Pub Night Fundraiser – Walk for Alzheimer’s (Apr 25)

Join for a fun night out at Kelly O’Bryan’s to support the Alzheimer’s Society of BC Walk for Alzheimer’s in Burnaby and New Westminster. Enjoy good food, drinks, and company while contributing to a great cause. In addition to great company and a good time, we will also be hosting a 50/50 draw and silent auction.

All profits are donated directly to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC, whose funds support community resources for people with dementia and their families.

When & Where: April 25 from 6-10 pm at Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant & Carlos O’Bryan’s Pub, 800 Columbia St, New Westminster

Cost: $30

Richmond Night Market Opens (Apr 26)

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8+

Party for the Planet 2024 (Apr 27) FREE

Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in BC. It is a hallmark of Surrey’s commitment to sustainability, and this year, the celebration promises to be even more exciting than before.

This free, all-day event will be returning to Surrey’s Civic Plaza this April. Featuring a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, including live entertainment, dancers, and environmental educators.

When & Where: April 27 from 11am – 7pm at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Diljit Dosanjh Concert (Apr 27)

Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s leading stars; actor, singer, songwriter and widely known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab,’ is about to make history in Vancouver by hosting the largest Punjabi show ever outside India.

When & Where: April 27 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Lapu-Lapu, the Philippino Festival (Apr 27) FREE

Vancouver is having its first Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party. The event honors Lapu-Lapu, the Philippines’ first hero, who fought for Indigenous Filipino freedom. Organized by Filipino BC, the event will be the first big block party of the year.

It’s a community event for everyone, promising a fun day of culture, music, and great food.

When & Where: John Oliver Secondary (East 41st Avenue) to East 47th Avenue. In the back parking lots west of Fraser Street

Cost: Free

Food Truck Festival – Coquitlam Town Centre Park – (Apr 27-28) FREE

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Community Fest in the heart of Coquitlam this spring, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE to attend.

Guests can also expect family-friendly activities like craft tables, yard games and scavenger huts, as well as an artisan market, live performances, and other interactive activities throughout the day.

When & Where: April 27-28 from 11am – 8 pm at Town Centre Park Coquitlam, 1299 Pinetree Way

Cost: Free admission

Justin Timberlake Concert (Apr 29)

Justin Timberlake is going on his first tour in 5 years, and the first stop is in Vancouver! The “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” will visit 22 cities, starting at Rogers Arena.

When & Where: April 29th at Rogers Arena

Ongoing Things To Do

Catch a Game

Spring is an exciting season for sport fans. In addition to baseball kicking off, locals can also enjoy games throughout the month from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Canucks, and Giants.

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Hawaii form Above (February 12 – April 21)

Wonders of the American West (February 12 – April 21)

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, April 6 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Saturday, April 13 – The Boy and the Heron

Saturday, April 20 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

