Fun + Free Things To Do in Downtown Langley this Summer

Get ready for a fun summer in Langley! This vibrant city center is buzzing with a variety of fun and free things to do this summer.

The Downtown Langley Business Association and Langley City are bringing a series of fun events for all to enjoy.

Fun + Free Things to do in Langley

From lively street festivals to cultural celebrations, engaging art exhibitions, and live performances, there is something for everyone.

This the perfect opportunity to discover some of the local hidden gems while soaking in the amazing summer vibes.

City Summer Beats

Get ready for an amazing night of music and fun at Downtown Langley’s City Summer Beats event this summer. The event will fill Spirit Square in Douglas Park with amazing tunes and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests are invited to join in the fun and dance the night away at this free summer event.

City Summer Beats will be taking place on July 15th from 5pm – 9pm at Douglas Park Spirit Square.

McBurney Plaza Summer Series

Experience the ultimate summer vibe right in the heart of downtown Langley at the McBurney Plaza Summer Series. The free event series features an incredible lineup of live music that will make your toes tap and your heart sing.

The event takes place on multiple Thursday evenings, from 6 pm – 8 pm, throughout the summer. Along with the live music, there will also be giveaways, courtesy of Discover Langley City.

Fork & Finger Foodie Event

The Fork & Finger event is all about celebrating amazing food and the unique restaurants located in downtown Langley. The event showcases local eateries in the area, offering guests a chance to try delicious dishes for under $10. In addition, there will also be live entertainment, setting the stage for the perfect outdoor summer date.

The event will be taking place Saturday, August 26, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Arts Alive Festival

Arts Alive features over 200 talented artists showcasing a wide range of performances. This free, family-friendly event includes live music, art demonstrations, a special area for children, and exciting surprises throughout the day.

This year, the event will be taking place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm in Downtown Langley.