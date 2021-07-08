11 Fun & Exciting Activities You Can Do Around Vancouver This Weekend

Summer is in full swing and with it comes summer fun.

If you are looking for ideas to get out and about this weekend, or enjoy a new venue indoors, we have you covered. We are rounding up some weekend activities you need to add to your list.

Metro Vancouver Weekend Guide – July 9-11

Watch A Movie VIP Style

Cineplex has officially opened its new VIP cinemas in the Amazing Brentwood. From their beautiful dining lounge with amazing views to the theatres’ reclining chairs, this adult only venue is perfect for a Burnaby date night. There is a lounge with food and drinks, which you can bring right into the theatre with you.

Experience A Sea Of Lavender

This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders. Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale, and they are open daily until October.

Take Advantage of Translink Discounts on Attractions

As part of the Reconnect campaign, Translink is offering riders a 25% discount on hundreds of local attractions, destinations and tours. It’s a perfect way to discover BC while not worrying about the ride. There are also more buses added onto routes to allow for more travel in certain regions.

Check Out Art by DaVinci

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and will be around all summer. Take a peak inside.

Go On A Family-Fun Hike

It’s possible to have have family fun while getting a good B.C. hike in. In fact, there are a number of kid-friendly hikes not too far from Vancouver. These hikes are all under 3km and host beauty and some great way to burn off energy.

Try Your Luck At A Casino

As of July 1, casinos have officially reopened for the first time since March 2020. Among others, Parq Vancouver will be one of the most anticipated places for locals to visit this weekend granted the plethora of entertainment it provides in addition to gambling.

Check Out The New Arcade At Brentwood

The Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall just opened this past week in Burnaby. This massive amusement area features 2 dinning areas and over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Plan A Date at Playland

Impress your date with Twilight hours on now at Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, making for a summer evening that will seem like it is out of the move Grease.

Take A Day Trip To Whistler

With summer in full swing and restrictions being lifted, Whistler has a number of fun and exciting activities in full swing, perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway. From whitewater rafting to a nightcap at Vallea Lumina, there is enough fun things to do that will get your heart pumping this weekend.

Visit Othello Tunnels

One of BC’s most popular spots has finally reopened for the season. Othello tunnels were closed for most of last year due to rock fall and landslides, however they finally announced their reopening. This popular attraction features 5 tunnels and amazing views and trails of the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. The site does get busy though, so remember to get there early.

Shop At Disney One More Time

The Disney stores are officially closing their doors next week on July 14th. So there is less than one week left if you want to visit for the last time. This is also a great chance to get some cheap merchandise, as all their stores are currently having closing sales up to 40% off, while supplies last.

