A ‘Friends’ Themed Airbnb Is Opening in B.C.

In the words of Janice: Oh. My. God.

An all-new Airbnb inspired by the hit television series Friends is coming soon to BC.

In a recent TikTok, user “gotrice05” teased the opening of a Friends themed Airbnb, that looks exactly like Monica and Rachel’s (and later Monica and Chandler’s) apartment.

It features the same lilac-coloured walls, artwork and popular catch phrases from the show (ie: Pivot!). Of course, there’s also a designated spot for Central Perk.

Basically, it’s a must if you are a fan of the show.

It’s not clear where actually in Victoria this Airbnb is located and when exactly it will open but could we BE any more excited?!

And it appears many Friends lovers are pumped for the new accommodation, as the post as garnered just under 65,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Friends Themed Airbnb

When: Opening date TBA

Where: Victoria

