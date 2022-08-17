A ‘Friends’ Themed Airbnb Is Opening in B.C.

In the words of Janice: Oh. My. God.
An all-new Airbnb inspired by the hit television series Friends is coming soon to BC.
RELATED: Immerse Yourself In Nature At This Hidden Lakefront Lodge In BC
In a recent TikTok, user “gotrice05” teased the opening of a Friends themed Airbnb, that looks exactly like Monica and Rachel’s (and later Monica and Chandler’s) apartment.
It features the same lilac-coloured walls, artwork and popular catch phrases from the show (ie: Pivot!). Of course, there’s also a designated spot for Central Perk.
Basically, it’s a must if you are a fan of the show.
It’s not clear where actually in Victoria this Airbnb is located and when exactly it will open but could we BE any more excited?!
And it appears many Friends lovers are pumped for the new accommodation, as the post as garnered just under 65,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.
@gotrice05 #friends #airbnb #Victoria #yyj #monicagellar #rachelgreen ♬ I’ll Be There for You (TV Version with Dialogue) – The Rembrandts
Friends Themed Airbnb
When: Opening date TBA
Where: Victoria
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.