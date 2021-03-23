The 5 Friendliest Cities in B.C. Probably Aren’t What You Think They Are

Although Canada has gotten some bad backlash in recent times, eh-hem vaccine rollout, we are still very friendly people.

If you are looking for the friendliest Canadians, you’re in luck. A new study by Expedia has rounded up the top 20 friendly cities in Canada, and a B.C. town was crowned at the top of the list.

They determined the rankings by taking regions which had high mentions of words like “friendly, friendliest, amicable, etc.” in travel reviews between January 2019 to December 2020.

5 B.C. Cities made this top 20 list, and they were quite widespread vs. the typical ones mentioned in news and studies.

RELATED: 8 B.C. Cities Rank In Top 25 Most Dangerous Places in Canada

Most Friendly Cities in Canada

Taking the #1 spot on this list is Radium Hot Springs in B.C.

Radium Springs is a small town of about 786 people and is about a 1.5 hour drive from Banff, Alberta (which made #9 on the list). Although small, Radium Springs is known for it’s beautiful nature surrounding, warm springs water all year round, being around Kootenay National Park. No wonder it’s a friendly place.

Here is the full list of 20 friendly cities:

Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia Digby, Nova Scotia Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario Baddeck, Nova Scotia Drumheller, Alberta Saint John, New Brunswick Gatineau, Quebec Thunder Bay, Ontario Banff, Alberta Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Whistler, British Columbia Osoyoos, British Columbia La Malbaie, Quebec Nanaimo, British Columbia Mont-Tremblant, Quebec St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Gananoque, Ontario Canmore, Alberta Stratford, Ontario Fernie, British Columbia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asyaa 👧🏻Dipti👩🏻Vikas🧑🏻👨‍👩‍👧✨👣 (@the_sixhappyfeet)

The 5 B.C. Cities That Made The List

Although we got the #1 ribbon, B.C. doesn’t show up again until after the half-way point of the list.

Whistler comes in at #11 and Osoyoos trailing it at #12. Both Whistler and Osoyoos mark popular travel destinations for opposite seasons (winter vs. summer).

Nanaimo makes #14, which may be surprising as it’s less known as a destination spot when compared to other Vancouver Island destinations such as Victoria or Parksville or Tofino. However, the people of Nanaimo have made a friendly impression on those that have visited.

Last but not least, Fernie comes in at #20. Once again, a small BC town charms its way onto this list. Not surprising though, as Fernie has been earning a reputation for a beautiful place for a winter getaway.

Well 5/20 isn’t bad, as B.C. ends up having the most number of friendly cities in Canada. Although none of the “big” cities made the cut according to Expedia.

To stay updated on Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.