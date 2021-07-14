5 Freshwater Swimming Holes Near Vancouver To Dip Into This Summer

The summer months are among us and that brings along an overwhelming desire to take a refreshing dip in one of the province’s freshwater swimming holes.

Take the plunge at one these must-swim gems that are within a few hour drive from Vancouver. Perfect for a day trip or a quick weekend gettaway.

Best Swimming Holes In BC

Taylor River, Fanny Bay

You have to check out this spot the next time you’re visiting the Fanny Bay area of Vancouver Island. The river features intoxicating blue-green waters that will take your breath away. It winds through lush, forested riverbanks with several rope swings to discover along the way. It’s an idyllic spot to go sun tanning and then cool off in the water.

Location: Find it in Taylor Arm Provincial Park, which is off Pacific Rim Highway 4 on Vancouver Island

Wally Creek, Near Tofino



Discover one of the most magical freshwater swimming experiences in BC at this scenic creek. It’s nestled in the beautiful woods that line the journey to Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. The water is often referred to as being “Kool-Aid” because of its unreal colour. There are also many places where the creek runs quite deep, making it an ideal spot for a summer dip.

Location: Roughly 75 kms out of Tofino on Highway 4 on Vancouver Island

Lower Myra Falls, Campbell River



Find this hidden gem in Campbell River at the serene Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park. It’s a short 1.5 kilometre hike that takes about 15 minutes to complete and leads you to one of the most beautiful waterfalls (and swimming holes) in the province. Once you arrive, you’ll be treated to its pristine impossibly-blue waters. It also gives you a great vantage point to take in views of Buttle Lake.

Location: It’s part of Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park in Campbell River

Lynn Canyon 30 Feet Pool, North Vancouver



Escape to this spot that is easily one of the North Shore’s best swimming holes. You can find it by traveling along the trail leading to Pipe Bridge. The bridge eventually crosses over the canyon and goes to the top of Lynn Valley Road. Swimmers can enjoy a refreshing dip while being absolutely immersed in nature. But keep in mind, you should not be cliff jumping here, as it’s extremely dangerous.

Pitt River Hot Springs, Pitt Meadows



This lesser-known hot springs is quite a bit of a trek, but it’s totally worth the journey. Eager adventurers have to drive along Lougheed Highway towards Pitt Meadows and eventually Pitt Lake. Then it’s a 45-minute boat ride to the north end dock, followed by just over 20 km of biking on a flat logging road. From there, it’s a short 5-minute hike, with a steep rope descent to the secluded hot springs.

Location: Check out this spot near Pitt Lake in Pitt Meadows

