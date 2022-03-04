Freedom Convoy Headed to Vancouver This Saturday, Same Time as Ukraine Rally

If your plan is to head to downtown Vancouver this weekend to shop, consider going Sunday.

Two large gatherings are both scheduled for roughly the same time, Saturday in the downtown core – the Vancouver Stands with Ukraine Against Russian Invasion rally and a Freedom Convoy protest.

Both stated aims are protecting freedom; but, the groups most likely do not align, with opinions of both protests differing significantly online.

The Ukrainian peace rally will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery while the convoy will head to CBC headquarters.

News of the Freedom convoy was posted to the Vancouver subreddit, with most or all of the commenters expressing disdain for it.

When gas price has reached an all time high of 200.00 cents a litre someone commented “I wish gas was $3/L.” This considering that Freedom Convoyers will be driving all the way from Mission and Chilliwack.

Facebook itself is opposed to the Freedom Convoy, when requesting to join the United We Stand Facebook page, a message saying “This Group has shared posts that violate our Community Standards.” pops up, and asks if the user still wants to join.

Meanwhile the Vancouver subreddit community is very supportive of pro-Ukraine rallies.

News of the Freedom Convoys in Ontario were often unfavourable. Of the multitude of Canadian flags flown in the Ottawa protest, there were at least two swastika flags. The group leaders are also linked with white supremacist groups.

That being said, an online community of people of colour have spoken out in defense of the convoy, and maintain that they themselves oppose vaccine mandates.

The B.C. convoy rallies have been fairly peaceful except towards news media who are often verbally harassed into leaving by select few individuals.

