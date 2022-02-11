There’s a Freedom Convoy Heading To Surrey This Saturday

This weekend, anti-mandate protesters gathered near the Surrey border crossing at 176 Street will be joined by another convoy.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Freedom Convoy 3 will gather in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons and Kal Tire off the Lickmans exit in Chilliwack.

They will head west on the Canada 1 highway, take exit 53 onto Highway 15, and stay left on 176 Street heading south until they reach 8th avenue.

This marks the third freedom convoy in the lower mainland, with the most recent taking place last week from Langley to Vancouver. According to the VPD, five individuals were arrested, including an American with a cart full of eggs.

This week’s event poster says to bring food, flags, and friends.

Many people have been camping out in the area since last weekend and have even brought their own toilets.

Business owners in the area of Pacific Gateway Village, including a daycare are upset, but the RCMP have not intervened.

According to reports, the protestors primarily remain seated and play loud music.

“Freedom Convoy’s” stated aim is to oppose all mandates and restrictions regarding COVID-19.

Opponents say they are white supremacists.

Ontario has called a state of emergency which accordingly would grant the province the authority to cancel the personal and commercial licenses of the protesters.

