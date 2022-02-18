The trucker convoy and those who oppose it are back at it again this Saturday.

The weekend will be off to a honk filled start as the “Freedom Convoy” and “Community Over Convoys” will meet on opposite corners of Hastings street to proclaim who’s side they’re on.

RELATED: 11 Fun Things To Do Around Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend

The trucker convoy is planning to meet on the southeast corner of Renfrew and Hastings, across from the PNE at 10 a.m.; and, on the northeast corner of Renfrew and Hastings, the counter convoy protesters are organized to meet at 9:30 a.m.

Will they yell at each other from either side of the street or will they clash on the road, with the counter protesters preventing the convoy from leaving Vancouver?

Time will tell.

But if the convoy is not thwarted it will head towards the Pacific border crossing, and converge with convoyers coming from Chilliwack.

If both convoy groups do meet in Surrey they will then have to face another group of counter protesters – police.

The RCMP plans to set up a checkpoint at Eighth Ave. preventing protesters from gathering near the border. They’ll most likely try to prevent what happened last weekend where the stretch of road along 176 St. from Eighth Ave. all the way to the border was effectively controlled by the convoyers.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.