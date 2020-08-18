You Can Get Free Popcorn At Cineplex Theatres This Month

While many things are off the table this summer, you can still catch a movie at Cineplex and what makes it even better is that you can get free popcorn as well.

Participating theatres across the country will be offering a free small popcorn to Scene members, from now until August 26th.

In order to get in on this deal, Scene members must scan their membership cards at the Cineplex concession. However, the deal is not valid for UberEats or SkipTheDishes deal.

