Everywhere You Can Watch a FREE Outdoor Movie Near Vancouver This Summer

Summer and nice weather means the return of free outdoor movies under the night sky.
After a smaller season last year, these popular summer evening events are coming back all across Metro Vancouver.
Although it started off in July, there are plenty to take advantage of this August and September. So pick a movie, mark your calendar, and get ready to bring your comfiest blankets and FM radio for these family fun events.
RELATED: 6 Flower Festivals Near Vancouver You and Your Friends Can Visit This Summer
New Westminster
The Drive-In Movie experiences start at approximately 9:00 pm and has a 50 vehicle limit. You can reserve a spot online.
- Wednesday August 4: Bohemian Rhapsody
- Wednesday August 18: Goonies.
Location: City Hall back parking lot – 511 Royal Ave, New Westminster
The Outdoor Movies experience starts at approximately 7:30 pm. This event is in person, and guests can bring their own chairs and blankets. You can also reserve a spot online.
- Wednesday September 1: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Wednesday September 15: Ferdinand
Location: Queen’s Park Stadium Field – 3rd Ave, New Westminster
Burnaby
For the month of August, Burnaby is hosting a number of outdoor events. The first is their Summer Stages series, which features free live concert at Civic Square, Edmonds Park and Confederation Park all throughout August. For more information, you can visit their website.
And their second is the Summer Cinemas, where a movie will be played at Civic Square on Friday evenings at 8:30pm. This is an in person event where guests can bring a blanket or chair, some movie snacks and enjoy the show.
- Friday, August 6 – Abominable
- Friday, August 13 – Angry Birds 2: The Movie
- Friday, August 20 – The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Friday, August 27 – Despicable Me 3
- Friday, September 3 – Trolls World Tour
Location: Civic Square, 6100 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby
Richmond
This Drive-In Movie experience is taking place all of August into September, and it will start at sundown. Arrive early as spots are on a first come first serve basis.
- Thursday, August 5: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
- Thursday, August 12: Avengers Endgame
- Thursday, August 19: Raya & The Last Dragon
- Thursday, August 26: National Treasure
- Thursday, September 2: Knives Out
- Thursday, September 9: Jumanji
- Thursday, September 16: Mulan
Location: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Road, Richmond
White Rock
The event is free, however there is a request to make an online donation of $20 per vehicle. The gates open at 7:30pm and the movie will start at around 9:30pm. There will be a limit of 75 spots. You can reserve a spot online.
- Friday August 6: Jaws
Location: Semiahmoo Park – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock.
Please note that smoking and alcohol is not permitted as these are family-friendly events.
Stay tuned on what’s happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our Things To Do Section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.