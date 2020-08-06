It may be rainy in Vancouver, but Starbucks is here to make the day a little brighter. The coffee chain is offering its buy-one-get-one-free deal today, starting this afternoon.

So, from 2-7 pm today, you can head into any participating location and get your second drink for free.

You just have to order a grande size or larger for the first drink. And you must remember to use your Starbucks Rewards app to get it.

There are a number of drinks to choose from, but you can get something off of the summer menu as well. That includes new frappuccinos, refreshers and iced drinks.

