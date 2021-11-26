Treat Yourself To Fondue At The End Of These Local Snowshoe Tours

Embark on a winter adventure of epic proportions by going on one of these snowshoe tours in BC that end on a sweet (or savoury) note.

These must-try tours in and around Vancouver allow adventurers to indulge in a delicious fondue treat after a beautiful snowshoe trek through the snow.

Fondue Snowshoe Tours near Vancouver

Mount Seymour

Enjoy the enchantment of a magical evening snowshoe tour at Mount Seymour. The 2.5 hour guided experience is on Fridays and Saturdays and takes visitors through rolling forested trails to a hand-carved snow lounge where they’ll dig into decadent chocolate fondue with fruit and other delicious treats.

The guide will also share some fun facts and stories about chocolate and the fondue traditions as you indulge your sweet tooth. It’s recommended that guests bring their own headlamp as a limited number will be available.

Grouse Mountain

Head to the Peak of Vancouver for a private 1 hour guided group tour that combines snowshoeing and a scrumptious fondue experience with both cheese and chocolate. The experience includes snowshoe and headlamp rentals.

Guests will be taken through the whimsical Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake. Those hoping for more of a challenge can choose to go on a more experienced tour into the backcountry. Visitors must have at least six people in their group for this tour and it’s available for bookings from Wednesday to Sunday.

Cypress Mountain (Cancelled)

Our 3rd local mountain usually also offers a guided snowshoe tour that ends with either a cheese or chocolate fondue meal. Unfortunately, all their tours are currently still suspended. You can check out their status for 2022 here.

A little further away…

Manning Park Resort

If you’re willing to head a little further away and make it a weekend trip, you can check out Manning Park Resort that’s 3 hours drive away. They hosts special events including a snowshoe and fondue tour. The 2 hour snowshoe adventure takes guests on a magical trek through the snow-covered trees of Manning Park.

It’s then followed up by a delicious chocolate fondue experience in the forest. The next snowshoe and fondue event takes place on Dec. 11.

Whistler

Although they don’t have a snowshoe and fondue adventure, Whistler still offers a number of great trails and tours only 2 hours away from Vancouver. From self guided to the Canadian Campfire Cookout Snowshoe Tour, there is definitely something for everyone.

