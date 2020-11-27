Quick, Langley’s Largest Medi Spa Is Offering 50% Off Gift Cards Right Now

’Tis the season of shopping. Treat a special someone in your life with the gift of self-care and some much-needed spa time.

Fluid Medi Spa & Wellness is offering just that with its Black Friday deal just in time for the holidays.

As the largest medi spa in Langley, Fluid boasts a variety of services to help guests feel like the best version of themselves.

And you can rest easy during this time of being physically-distant as this special deal is available entirely online.

Fluid Medi Spa

Step inside the luxurious 7,000 square foot space to feel instantly relaxed with its 17 treatment rooms including manicure, pedicure and hair stations.

On top of that, guests can book facial services, body treatments, a couple’s spa day, registered massage therapy, laser hair and tattoo removal, microneedling, skin tightening, lash lift/extensions, Hydrafacial, Oxygeneo facial, teeth whitening and even receive Botox or fillers.

Professionals at Fluid Spa also treat several skin conditions, such as acne, rosacea, stretch marks, cellulite and fine lines.

The spa has the largest range of aesthetics treatments all conveniently located under one roof, including a hair salon. In addition, they’re a leading example of B.C. spas successfully offering a safe and relaxing experience in the midst of a global pandemic.

Black Friday Weekend Deal

If you purchase a Fluid gift card online—you’ll receive an additional gift voucher of equal value for free.

The cyber week deal is available starting Friday, November 27 through Monday night, November 30.

Once you purchase a gift card online, you’ll receive a bonus e-voucher code of the same value. For example, if you purchase a gift card for $100 you will receive a complimentary gift voucher for $100. That’s $200 value for half the price.

It’s important to note the gift card value must be a minimum of $100 and no more than $500.

The gift card can be applied towards any of Fluid Medi Spa’s services. Whereas the bonus gift voucher can be used towards facials, body treatments, spa packages, couples massage/facials, medical aesthetics & services or manicures/pedicures.

You can learn more about the spa and their Black Friday deal by visiting their website and checking out the gift card section.

All-in-all, it’s the perfect place to ensure anyone on your Christmas list feels particularly pampered this holiday season—especially after all the stressors of 2020.

Be sure to take advantage of this incredible deal while it lasts and spoil your loved one with a one-of-a-kind spa day they won’t soon forget.

Fluid Medi Spa

Address: 19951 80A Ave, Langley

This content was made in partnership with Fluid Medi Spa. Learn more about them by visiting them online.