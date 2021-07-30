6 Flower Festivals You and Your Friends Can Roam Through Right Now

Summer in BC is bursting with fresh blooms, and flower festivals are definitely not something the lower mainland is short of this season.

With all these beautiful flowers blooming, there is no shortage of places to go to immerse yourself into a colourful field. Not only is the experience therapeutic, you can also take some killer pictures amongst beautiful backdrops.

However, it may be overwhelming or confusing to know which festival to go to, and where they are located.

So we are rounding up the numerous flower festivals to check out this summer. So no matter where you are, there is an option.

Flower Festivals To Frolic In This Summer

Lavendarland – Richmond

This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders. Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale for about $15.75 for general admission, and they are open daily until October.

Location: 8460 Steveston Hwy, Richmond – About 30-40 minutes drive from Vancouver

Richmond Sunflower Festival – Richmond

The Richmond Sunflower Festival will be a walk-through experience where you can stroll through 20-acres of 90 different varieties of Sunflowers, Dahlias, Gladiolas and Wild Flowers. This is perhaps the closest sunflower festival, and the cost of tickets are $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends.

Location: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond – About 30-45 minutes drive from Vancouver

Abbotsford Sunflower Festival – Abbotsford

Maan Farms has announced the return of the highly anticipated 2021 Abbotsford’s Sunflower Festival, which starts on July 30th. The ticket price includes access to the Sunflower Field as well as the Corn Maze and Barnyard Adventureland. Both of which are actually separate attractions. The price is $22.50 on weekends and $17.50 on weekdays, with a $15 rate for children, kids under 3 are free.

Location: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford – About 1-1.5 hour drive from Vancouver

Lakeland Flowers – Abbotsford

One of the largest U-Pick flower farms in the Fraser Valley is in Abbotsford and it’s blooming with acres of sunflowers. The field is open daily from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. through mid September with over 100,000 new blooms every week. Get tickets on the Lakeland website. Ticket prices are $10 if you purchase before attending or $12 for day of tickets.

Location: Lakeland Flowers – 39171 No 4 Rd, Abbotsford – About 1.5-2 hour drive from Vancouver

Chilliwack Sunflower Festival – Chilliwack

With 42 different varieties of sunflowers and 3km of paths to run amongst the blooms, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is one for flower lovers to truly enjoy. Not only are there sunflowers but you can also take in the beauty of more than 50 varieties of other flowers as well. General admission are $15.00 for a 1-hour time slot.

Location: 41310 Yale Road (entrance off Royalwood Drive), Chilliwack – About 1.75-2 hour drive from Vancouver

Cultus Lake Flower Festival – Yarrow

This year’s Cultus Lake Flower Festival is bigger than ever and has thousands of dahlias, zinnias, wildflowers, sunflowers, asters, marigolds and more. Tickets must be reserved online at $10/ticket and kids under 10 can enter for free. There is also home-made kettle corn, and a bouquet available for purchase.

Location: 4215 Wilson Rd, Yarrow Chilliwack – About 2 hour drive from Vancouver

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.