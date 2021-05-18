For those that have visited B.C.’s Shuswap Lake may recognize this hangout which has become a well-known icon amongst tourists.

Shuswap’s Shark Shack has been officially listed and is looking for a new owner. All 4,000 sq-ft of this 197 feet long floating restaurant is on sale for $749,000.

The full vessel consists of 3 barges and comes with a bar, restaurant, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a general store and boat rental business.

Shuswup Shark Shack

Shark Shack has been in business since June 2008 and sits on Shuswap, in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

For over a decade the business has operated as a boat-access only pub-style restaurant. Though primarily open for 3 months out of the year, the business pulled in 6 figures a year for the owner. The vessel also has sleeping quarters that allows for 15 people, who work on the barge.

"Exclusive to Shuswap Lake, no other businesses can operate like this one. Positioned as one of the most celebrated tourist spots in the Okanagan since 2008," says the listing. As per usual business, Shark Shack will open for the season on June 18.